Peterborough Sports are second after late comeback, Yaxley hit for six by bottom club, a blank scoring day for Wisbech, Stamford and Spalding

Peterborough Sports came from behind to win 2-1 at Kempston Rovers and move up to second in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League today (November 17).

It looked curtains for the city side when the hosts took the lead in the 61st minute, but Abduraname Mamadu equalised 15 minutes later before Mark Jones grabbed a priceless 88th minute winner.

Dan Cotton scored for Yaxley in a 6-1 defeat at Kidlington.

Corby’s home defeat at the hands of Thame enabled Sports to move into second three points behind leaders Sporting Bromsgrove. Peterborough Sports can catch the leaders if they win a tough home game on Tuesday (November 20) against a powerful Bedford Town side. Bedford won 8-0 at Barton today.

It was a disastrous afternoon for Yaxley though as they were hit for six by rock bottom Kidlington.

Kidlington had only won one of 11 league games before today and had mustered just four points, but they raced into a 3-0 lead before Dan Cotton pulled a goal back for the Cuckoos before the break.

But the home side scored three more in the second half to complete a 6-1 win which has left Yaxley with just two teams below them in the table.

It was a blank scoring day for the local sides in Division One East of the Northern Premier League.

Wisbech did claim a creditable goalless draw at Brighouse Town, but they still slipped to the bottom of the table thanks to a Cleethorpes win at Gresley.

Spalding and Stamford went down 3-0 at Pontefract Collieries and Tadcaster respectively. Stamford, who couldn’t repeat their heroic FA Trophy win against Kettering from the weekend before, conceded three times in a 15-minute spell either side of half-time and are 12th with Spalding 17th in a 20-team league.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 17

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Brighouse Town 0, Wisbech Town 0; Pontefract Collieries 3, Spalding Utd 0; Tadcaster Albion 3, Stamford 0.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Kempston Rovers 1, Peterborough Sports 2 (Sani, M. Jones), Kidlington 6, Yaxley 1 (Cotton).