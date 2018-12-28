Peterborough Sports are ready to spike the big guns in title battle, derby day at Deeping, big game at March

Have your say

The task facing Peterborough Sports as they challenge for the Evo Stik Division One Central title was emphasised by the weekend attendances.

While table-topping Sports beat Yaxley 3-0 in front of an excellent crowd of 287 at the Bee Arena their main rivals for top spot Bromsgrove Sporting pulled in an astonishing 1335 for their 2-1 derby win over Sutton Coldfield.

Mark Jones scores for Peterborough Sports against Yaxley on Boxing Day. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports are two points clear at the top ahead of a tough home game against fourth-placed Berkhamsted tomorrow (December 29, 3pm) when Bromsgrove travel to AFC Dunstable.

“It will be hard for any team to get points at Bromsgrove,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean admitted. “But we are going well and taking each game as it comes.”

There are no Northern League fixtures for Stamford AFC, Spalding United and Wisbech until New Year’s Day when Peterborough Sports are also in action at Cambridge City.

Yaxley, who are punching above their weight in 10th, travel to Barton Rovers tomorrow before hosting third-placed Corby Town on January 1.

Big local game in the United Counties Premier Division tomorrow sees sixth-placed Deeping Rangers entertain fourth-placed Holbeach United. The teams are level on points going into the game, although Deeping have two games in hand.

Peterborough Northern Star are at home to Wellingborough Town tomorrow when third-placed Pinchbeck United travel to Sleaford.

There’s a big game in the Eastern Counties First Division tomorrow when fifth-placed March Town are at home to third-placed Swaffham.

There’s one Peterborough Premier Division match tomorrow when third-placed Thorney host Langtoft United at Campbell Drive (2pm).

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 29

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Barton Rovers v Yaxley, Peterborough Sports v Berkhamsted.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star v Wellingborough Town, Sleaford Town v Pinchbeck United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Diss Town v Wisbech St Mary, March Town United v Swaffham Town.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Thorney v Langtoft United.

Tuesday, January 1

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd v Wisbech Town, Stamford v Pontefract Collieries.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Cambridge City v Peterborough Sports, Yaxley v Corby Town.