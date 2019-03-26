Peterborough Sports aiming high again, Peterborough Northern Star keen to stop a slump

Peterborough Sports start a tricky run of three away games in eight days tonight (March 26) when visiting play-off hopefuls Thame United in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League.

But the prize for success is big. Sports will return to the top of the table if they pick up a point. They are one point behind current leaders Bromsgrove Sporting, but have two games in hand and a superior goal difference.

Sports then travel to mid-table AFC Dunstable on Saturday (March 30) before a trip to Welwyn Garden City next Tuesday (April 2), a game that was controversially postponed earlier this season as Welwyn were unable to raise a side.

Sports are angry the points weren’t awarded to them. Welwyn have instead been fined.

Sports start a difficult run in fine form. They didn’t play at their best on Saturday, but still beat Barton Rovers 4-0.

Elsewhere Peterborough Northern Star will have to play well to end their run of 13 United Counties Premier Division games without a win when they host fifth-placed Pinchbeck United at the Branch Bros Stadium (7.45pm kick-off).