Peterborough Sports adventure in the FA Youth Cup is ended by a scrappy goal

Peterborough Sports FA Youth Cup advanture ended last night (November 1).

The city club’s first appearance in the first round proper was a losing one, albeit narrowly at the hands of a Barnet side who play in the same Youth Alliance League as Peterborough United’s youth team.

Action from Peterborough Sports FA Youth Cup defeat at the hands of Barnet. Photo: James Richardson.

A scrappy Barnet goal after just 10 minutes ultimately settled the contest with Spots hitting the bar from distance in the first-half, but rarely coming close to equalising again.

Sports had won four ties to reach the first round.