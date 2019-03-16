Peterborough Northern Star complete a dirty dozen, Deeping claim second spot after second-half fightback, magnificent seven for Pinchbeck, Bourne goalscorer is sent off, Blackstones beaten late on, Allen is an ace for March, Wisbech St Mary improve by 10 goals

Peterborough Northern Star completed a dirty dozen United Counties Premier Division games without a win today by losing 1-0 at home to lowly Rothwell Corinthians.

A first-half goal at the blustery Branch Bros Stadium sealed the deal for the visitors who also missed a second half penalty.

Action from Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) 0, Rothwell Corinthians 1. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Star spent most of the first-half of the season in the top half of the table, but are now 16th in a 20-team league.

At the other end of the table Deeping Rangers are back up to second spot despite having to work much harder than expected to win 3-1 at bottom club Wellingborough Whitworth.

Second-half goals from skipper David Burton-Jones (2) and Scott Mooney, coupled with Rugby Town’s home defeat at the hands of Eynesbury, moved Deeping up to second, nine points behind leaders Daventry, who drew today, but with a game in hand. Deeping trailled at half-time after conceding a goal in the opening 10 minutes.

Deeping host Daventry in a League Cup semi-final on Tuesday (March 19) with Holbeach United waiting in the final.

Holbeach went down 3-0 at home to Newport Pagnell today which enabled Pinchbeck United to catch them up in fourth place with a 7-0 hammering of ON Chenecks. Ollie Maltby bagged a hat-trick for the Knights.

In Division One Blackstones lost a battle between two top-five teams to an 85th minute goal at home to Bugbrooke St Michael. while Bourne drew 2-2 at Long Buckby despite leading at half-time through Jake Mason.

Mason was later sent off. Josh Randall equalised for Bourne after they’d gone down to 10 men.

March Town consolidated fifth place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League with a 3-0 win over Haverhill Borough. Toby Allen scored twice.

Bottom club Wisbech St Mary lost 5-0 at leaders Harleston in Mel Matless’s first game as manager. That represented a big improvement on last weekend when the Saints lost 15-0 at home to Lakenheath.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 16

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United 0, Newport Pagnell Town 3; Peterborough Northern Star 0, Rothwell Corinthians 1; Pinchbeck United 7 (Maltby 3, Beck 2, Wilson, Shipley), Northampton ON Chenecks 0; Wellingborough Whitworth 1, Deeping Rangers 3 (Burton-Jones 2, Mooney).

Division One: Blackstones 0, Bugbrooke St Michael 1; Huntingdon Town 1, Northampton Sileby Rangers 2; Long Buckby 2, Bourne Town 2 (Mason, Randall).

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Harleston Town 5, Wisbech St Mary 0; March Town 3 (Allen 2, Gillies), Haverhill Borough 0.