Peterborough Northern Star beaten by a Peterborough Sports ‘loanee’, easy for Pinchbeck at bottom club, Premier Division leaders held, March moving on up

Peterborough Northern Star lost their United Counties Premier Division game last night thanks to a goal from a city-based player normally seen performing a couple of levels higher (February 19).

Peterborough Sports star Josh Moreman was ‘loaned’ to Cogenhoe for the night to get some match fitness after completing a three-game ban for an act of serious foul play. Moreman will return to the Sports squad for Saturday’s top-of-the-table Evo Stik Southern League clash with Bromsgrove Sporting having scored the only goal of the game in the fourth minute at the Branch Bros Stadium.

Herbie Panting of Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) in action against Cogenhoe United. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @Cmcdphotos.

Another Sports player Jordan Macleod also turned out for Cogenhoe after returning from a coaching stint in the United States. It’s understood both Sports players were offered to Star for the night, but they preferred to use their own players.

Star are now without a top-flight win in seven outings.

There was a significant result at the top of the table last night as leaders Daventry Town were held to a 1-1 home draw by Oadby Town. Second-placed Deeping Rangers, who host third-placed Rugby Town on Saturday, are now five points behind Daventry, but have a game in hand.

Pinchbeck United are fifth after a 5-1 win at bottom club Wellingborough Whitworth last night. Ollie Maltby (2), Andrew Tidswell, Lee Beeson and debutant Harry Vince scored the goals. Beeson missed a penalty for the second game in a row.

March Town moved back up to fourth in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League after a 3-1 success at Haverhill Borough. Jack Friend, Mo Hamza and Drew Barker netted for the Hares.

RESULTS

Tuesday, February 19

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 0, Cogenhoe United 1 (Moreman); Wellingborough Whitworth 1, Pinchbeck United 5 (Maltby 2, Rodswell, Vince, Beeson).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Harvehill Borough 1, March Town 3 (Friend, Barker, Hamza).