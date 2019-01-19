Peterborough Northern Star agonisingly close to an impressive win, no stopping Deeping and Holbeach, Blackstones held, Bourne and March score plenty of goals

Peterborough Northern Star were robbed of their best win of the United Counties Premier Division season by an injury-time equaliser at Rugby Town.

Rugby are second in the top-flight, but goals from Harry Fitzohn and Jack Bloodworth fired Star into a 2-0 lead early in the second-half. Bloodworth created the first with a fine set-piece delivery and scored the second with a cracking set-piece strike.

Jack Bloodworth scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Rugby.

But the hosts pulled a goal back 13 minutes from time and equalised in the 93rd minute as the match finished 2-2.

Deeping Rangers made it five Premier Division wins in a row with a comfortable 3-0 success at home to Kirby Muxloe. First-half goals from Jonny Lockie and Scott Mooney put Deeping in command before substitute Michael Simpson added a late third. It’s also four clean sheets in a row for Deeping.

Micahel Goodes’ men are third just two points behind Rugby with two games in hand. Holbeach United are fourth a further three points adrift after a 2-0 win at Sleaford.

James Tricks and Spencer Tinkler scored the goals as both sides finished with 10 men. Jay Whyatt was the Tigers man to be sent off.

Top six sides Blackstones and Harrowbly battled out a 0-0 draw in Division One, while Bourne won 5-3 at Huntingdon, but stay in mid-table. Zack Munton and Lewis Russell both scored twice for Bourne.

Jack Friend (2), Max Matless and Craig Gillies were on target as March won 4-0 at lowly Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves

RESULTS

Saturday, January 19

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 3 (Lockie, Mooney, Simpson), Kirby Muxloe 0; Rugby Town 2, Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Fitzjohn, Bloodworth; Sleaford Town 0, Holbeach United 2 (Tricks, Tinkler).

Division One: Blackstones 0, Harrowby United 0; Huntingdon Town 3, Bourne Town 5 (Munton 2, Russell 2, Mason).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Felixstowe & Walton United Res 0, March Town United 4 (Friend 2, Matless. Gillies).