PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Crucial few days in Premier Division title race as leaders clash twice, Moulton Harrox retain Division One title, Division Two leaders win, PFA and County Cup finals tonight

Have your say

There are a crucial few days ahead in the Peterborough League Premier Division title race.

Top two Netherton United and Moulton Harrox clash at the Grange tonight (April 18, 8.10pm) and then meet again at Broad Lane on Saturday (April 21).

Netherton currently hold a four-point lead at the top, but Harrox have two games in hand.

Third-placed Stamford Lions are also in action tonight against fading reigning champions Peterborough Sports Reserves.

Last night (April 17) Holbeach United Reserves made it four wins in a row with a 7-2 success at Sutton Bridge which featured a hat-trick for Callum Davies.

Moulton Harrox Reserves sealed a second successive Division One title with a 3-1 win over second-placed Tydd St Mary last night. Declan Earth and Jack Wycherley were among the goalscorers for the champions.

There were also important wins for Division Two leaders Whittlesey Athletic Reserves, but Division Four top dogs Eunice, Huntingdon saw their match at Ramsey Reserves abandoned when leading 3-1.

Matty Heron scored both goals as Whittlesey won 2-1 at Eye to move seven points clear at the top. Parson Drove are second seven points behind with three games in hand and the teams are due to meet twice in three days on April 24 and April 26.

Third-placed Bretton North End won 3-0 at Ketton Reserves with Fernand Bass scoring twice.

Eunice are five points clear at the top of Division Four after a 3-1 win at Ramsey Reserves. Second-placed Stamford Lions A went down 3-2 at third-placed Whittlesey Athletic B.

Leaders Cardea take on Division Three rivals Brotherhood Sports in the PFA Junior Cup Final at Yaxley FC tonight (7.30pm) when Parson Drove tackle Great Shelford Reserves in the Cambs Junior Cup Final at Histon.

RESULTS

Tuesday, April 17

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Sutton Bridge United 2 (English, Osborn), Holbeach United Res 7 (Davies 3, Storey 2, Allen, og).

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res 3 (Earth, Wycherley, og), Tydd St Mary 1.

Division Two: Eye United 1, Whittlesey Athletic Res 2 (Heron 2), FC Peterborough 1, Netherton United ‘A’ 0; Ketton Res 0, Bretton North End 3 (Bass 2, Brown); Langtoft Utd Res 1, Spalding United Res 2 (Doherty, Goddard).

Division Four: Match abandoned - Ramsey Town Res 1, (Stevens), Eunice Huntingdon 3 (Dobrzanski, Golasa, Mikrut); Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’ 3 (Flanz 2, Glover), Stamford Lions ‘A’ 2.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 18

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Netherton United v Moulton Harrox, Peterborough Sports Res v Stamford Lions.

Division Three: Feeder FC v Oundle Town Res, Riverside FC v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ v Leverington Sports Res.

Division Four: Orton Rangers v Peterborough NECI.

PFA Junior Cup final

Cardea v Brotherhood Sports FC (7.30pm Yaxley FC).

CAMBS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Great Shelford Reserves v Parson Drove (at Histon).