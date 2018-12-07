No pressure on Peterborough Sports ahead of big game, Deeping also facing an important clash

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean insists the pressure is all on opponents Bromsgrove Sporting as the top two clash in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League tomorrow (December 7).

The city side are five points clear at the top as they crushed AFC Dunstable 7-0 last weekend while Bromsgrove’s game against Didcot was abandoned because of floodlight failure with the title fancies leading 3-1 and playing against 10 men.

Dion Sembie-Ferris celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports against Dunstable. Photo: James Richardson.

A crowd in excess of 1,000 is expected to attend Saturday’s match, but it’s an occasion to be relished rather than feared according to Dean.

“We can’t wait to get started,” Dean said. “We are in great form, we played some excellent football against Dunstable and we have players who will rise to the occasion as well as players who have played in front of many big crowds in their careers.

“Jim Stevenson has played higher with Dover, while Dion Sembie-Ferris has played for Colchester for a start.

“The pressure is all on Bromsgrove. They have a more urgent need to win than us. It’s their home game and although they are superbly supported a big crowd could also work against them.

“We won at Boston United in the FA Cup in front of 925 people so the sheer size of the crowd won’t affect us at all.

“We won’t go there looking for a draw either. We are at our best when we are going forward so we would be foolish to change.”

Centre-back Paul Malone scored a hat-trick against Dunstable with recent signing Semebie-Ferris (2), Mark Jones and Abdo Sani alsi on target.

Yaxley remain deep in relegation trouble after losing 3-1 at home to fellow strugglers Aylesbury. They are away to fourth-placed Berkamsted tomorrow.

Deeping Rangers have a huge game in the United Counties Premier Division tomorrow as they visit second-placed Rugby Town. Deeping dropped a place to fourth after Holbeach United’s midweek win over Sleaford. Holbeach are at Wellingborough Whitworth tomorrow.

Peterborough Northern Star hope to snap a three-game losing streak in the top flight when they host Boston Town at the Branch Bros Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 7

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd v Belper Town, Stamford v AFC Mansfield.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Berkhamsted v Yaxley, Bromsgrove Sporting v Peterborough Sports.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Boston Town, Rugby Town v Deeping Rangers, Wellingborough Town v Pinchbeck United, Wellingborough Whitworth v Holbeach United.

Division One: Blackstones v Melton Town, Holwell Sports v Bourne Town, Huntingdon Town v Harrowby United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Downham Town v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Swaffham Town.