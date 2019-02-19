New signings on parade for Peterborough Northern Star and Pinchbeck United

Have your say

Peterborough Northern Star and Pinchbeck United are both expected to field new signings in United Counties Premier Division matches tonight (February 19).

Star have signed former Kettering and Hinckley Town player Callum Willimont and he’s been included in the squad for tonight’s clash with Cogenhoe United at the Branch Bros Stadium (7.45pm).

Pinchbeck have taken Wisbech forward Alex Beck and he will travel to face bottom club Wellingborough Whitworth. Whitworth lost 9-0 at Holbeach United on Saturday.

March will move back up to fourth if they take a point from tonight’s game at lowly Haverhill in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, February 19

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Cogenhoe United, Wellingborough Whitworth v Pinchbeck United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Haverhill v March Town.