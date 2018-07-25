New-look Peterborough Northern Star aiming for the top 10 and football comes home to Stilton United

Have your say

New-look Peterborough Northern Star are targeting a top 10 finish in the United Counties Premier Division.

Star finished a disappointing 16th last season, but they’ve recruited heavily in the summer while keeping hold of their best young players.

Action from Peterborough Northern Star's 4-0 friendly win over Oakham last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

Goalscorer Corey Kingston, midfielder Chris Down, goalkeeper Quincy Shorunmu and defender Liam Rodden have all moved to Chestnut Avenue from Huntingdon, while Ollie Gale (Whittlesey Athletic) is another newcomer to manager Steve Wilson’s squad.

And there’s an early test of Star’s optimism as they are at Wellingborough Town for a Premier Division game on Sunday (July 29, 10.45am) as part of the popular ‘ground hop’ weekend.

“Pre-season has been a bit chaotic because of our involvement in the ground hop,” Wilson stated. “But we are ready to do ourselves justice.

“We believe we should be good enough to finish in the top 10 this season.

“We’ve signed some good players to complement the good young players we already had so the squad looks that bit stronger.

“The Sunday morning start will be a bit different, but it’s great to be a part of ground hop games as the crowds are big and the atmosphere will be good.

“Wellingborough finished around us in the table last season so it will be a good test of where we are.”

Deeping Rangers are also in Premier Division ground hop action this weekend as they travel to Sleaford tomorrow (July 28).

Elsewhere football really is coming home to Stilton United.

Stilton are playing in their own village for the first time in 15 years on Sunday (5pm) when hosting Cardea in a Peterborough League Division Two match at the new Stilton Pavilion on North Road.

To mark their return the club are also hosting a veteran’s match between Stilton and Sawtry at 1.30pm as well as a barbecue, a Sri Lankan food stall, drinks and fun for children including a bouncy castle.

Organisers are expecting a crowd in excess of 500.

Other Peterborough League ground hop fixtures are taking place at Newly-promoted Tydd and Sutton Bridge United in the Premier Division on Saturday and at Whaplode Drove on Sunday morning.

Ground hop Fixtures:

Saturday, July 28

United Counties Premier Division: Sleaford v Deeping Rangers (7.45pm).

Peterborough League Premier Division: Tydd v Moulton Harrox (1.30pm), Sutton Bridge United v Polonia (4.30pm).

Peterborough League Division Two: Whaplode Drove v Rippingale & Folkingham (10.45am).

Sunday, July 29

United Counties Premier Division: Wellingborough Town v Peterborough Northern Star (10.45am).

Peterborough League Division Two: Stilton United v Cardea (5pm).