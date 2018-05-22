MATCH REPORT: Tom hits a terrific treble as Yaxley complete a decent double, Stamford Bels can’t follow up PFA Cup success

Have your say

Yaxley completed a decent double last night (May 21) - thanks to a controversial cup success.

The United Counties League Premier Division champions added the Hinchingbrooke Cup to their collection of honours.

Stamford Bels celebrate their PFA Challenge Cup final success. Photo: Mark Chambers photography.

Andy Furnell’s side made light work of seeing off lower-level opponents Huntingdon Town 4-0 in a showpiece clash staged at the Premier Plus Stadium in St Neots.

It was a fine end to a glorious season, but also one which has attracted plenty of criticism. Yaxley received a walkover to the final after initially failing to field a team for a semi-final date at Eynesbury.

That would, ordinarily, have led to them being removed, but competition bosses wanted the game to be replayed - something which didn’t go down well with Eynesbury, who pulled out in protest.

It’s not the first time Yaxley have won this trophy in unusual circumstances - they shared it with Royston back in 2013 when the final was abandoned due to a bad injury to Cuckoos man Matt Barber.

The showpiece went the full distance last night, though, and Furnell’s men never looked like being the third higher-level team to trip up against Huntingdon (quarter-final winners against Ely and semi-final victors at Deeping) in the competition this season.

Tom Waumsley made a 13th minute breakthrough and also doubled the advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

Dan Cotton sealed victory when converting a penalty earned by substitute Scott Carter before Waumsley completed both the scoring and his hat-trick.

Cotton saw another effort ruled out for offside while a series of smart saves from Huntingdon goalkeeper Quincy Shorunmu prevented further damage.

Stamford Lions lifted the Ancaster Cup last night with a 2-1 final success over Stamford Bels at Bourne Town FC.

Tom Lees scored the winning goal 20 minutes from time. Josh Collins had fired Lions in front in the firts-half before James Betts equalised for Bels.

Bels had claimed a shock 3-1 win over Moulton Harrox Reserves in the final of the PFA Challenge Cup over the weekend (May 18).

Peter Conneely, Rhys Gilson and Joe McDonald scored for Bels against a Harrox side were seeking an honours treble at Yaxley FC. Conneely also put through his own net.