MATCH REPORT: Stevens keeps Wisbech in the title race

Wisbech Town took the honours in the big United Counties League Premier Division derby last night (April 25).

The Fenmen beat title rivals Holbeach United 1-0 at Carter’s Park thanks to a goal from a corner by Jamie Stevens in the 22nd minute.

Defender Stevens is a former Holbeach captain.

Wisbech had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half.

The win keeps Wisbech in the title race but Holbeach are now out of it.

Yaxley still top the table but Wisbech have moved up to second and have narrowed the gap to just one point plus they have a game in hand.

Yaxley have two games left and Wisbech three.

Wisbech boss Gary Setchell said: “That was a magnificent effort from the boys - three away games, three wins, three clean sheets and three games to go.”