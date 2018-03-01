MANAGERS OF THE MONTH: Three former Posh men win awards

Three former Posh players have won United Counties League manager of the month awards for February.

Yaxley boss Andy Furnell takes the Premier Division prize while joint Blackstones managers Daniel French and Lee Clarke were the Division One winners.

Lee Clarke (left) and Daniel French.

Furnell steered the Cuckoos to five wins out of six in February and they ended the month at the top of the Premier Division table, four points clear of Newport Pagnell.

French and Clarke saw their Stones side win all four February matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding two. They are fourth in the table, just one point off second place.