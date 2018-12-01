Magnificent seven for table-toppers Peterborough Sports, Fenman fly up the table thanks to Frew hat-trick, late leveller for Spalding, no hero at the Zeeco and Yaxley flop at home

Peterborough Sports registered a magnificent 7-0 win over AFC Dunstable today to storm five points clear at the top of Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League (December 1).

The win sets up a humdinger of a clash next weekend (December 8) when Sports travel to second placed Sporting Bromsgrove.

Paul Malone (4) heads home one of his three goals for Peterborough Sports against Dunstable. Photo: James Richardson.

Centre-back Paul Malone grabbed a hat-trick for the city side in front of a crowd of 110.

It took just 10 minutes for the Turbines to get their noses in front when an Avelino Vieira header from a corner was touched home on the line by Dion Sembie-Ferris.

The second followed a flowing move that ended with Mark Jones steadying himself before slotting home. Just before the break it was 3-0 with Malone heading home a Lewis Hilliard free kick.

Goal four came midway through the second period when subs Andre Williams and Abdo Sani combined to present the latter with a far post tap-in. On 75 minutes it was five with Moreman feeding Sembie-Ferris who curled home.

The sixth was another set piece assist for Hilliard as Malone powered home a header from a corner. The visitors’ misery was compounded by a red card for keeper Connor Swanson for a reckless challenge with five minutes to play and the substitute keeper was picking the ball out of the net moments later as Malone hooked home his hat trick to make it 7-0.

It wasn’t such a great day for Yaxley who went down 3-1 at home to Aylesbury. Tom Waumsley claimed the Cuckoos consolation goal 10 minutes from time.

But Wisbech Town were celebrating in Division One East of the Northern Premier League as their 4-1 success over Ossett Town at the Fenland Stadium moved them off the bottom of the table.

In fact the Fenman shot up the table to 14th thanks to a Michael Frew hat-trick and a Toby Hilliard strike. Ossett had taken the lead in front a 200+ plus crowd in the first-half. It was a first win in 10 league games for Wisbech.

Spalding United are next-to-bottom although they grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at fellow strugglers Stocksbridge Park Steels who had taken the lead just 10 minutes earlier.

Conor Marshall scored for the Tulips

Stamford AFC lacked a hero at the Zeeco. They were held to a goalless draw by Pickering Town.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 1

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Stamford 0, Pickering Town 0; Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Spalding Utd 1 (Marshall), Wisbech Town 4 (Frew 3, Hilliard), Ossett United 1.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports 7 (Malone 3, Sembie-Ferris 2, Jones, Sali), AFC Dunstable 0; Yaxley 1 (Waumsley), Aylesbury 3.