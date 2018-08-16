Loyalty has been the summer policy for Yaxley FC

Loyalty was the name of the game throughout the summer at Yaxley FC.

The Cuckoos have kept faith with the squad that won the United Counties Premier Division in thrilling fashion last season, even though promotion has led to the highest playing standard in the club’s history.

Yaxley manager Andy Furnell (left).

Yaxley will battle with Peterborough Sports in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League this season. They open their campaign against Barton Rovers at In2itive Park on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to promotion fancies Bedford Town on Tuesday.

The only additions to the UCL title winning squad are forward Charley Sanders from Holbeach and former Posh youth team midfielder James Ward. No-one has left.

“The players have all stayed loyal to the club so the club have stayed loyal to them,” Yaxley boss Andy Furnell stated.

“And that’s how it should be. You can panic and throw money at several players just because the standard will be much higher, but this squad gave us this opportunity so it’s only right they have first crack at it. Anyway we already have players who suit the style we play.

“It’s certainly going to be a challenge for us. It really is a step into the unknown, but we are confident we can compete well enough to stay out of trouble.”

Sports start their season at newly-promoted Berkhamsted on Saturday. A preview of their season in in the Peterborough Telegraph and will be online tomorrow.

In Division One East of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division promoted Wisbech start at home to Frickley Athletic, Spalding United are at Cleethorpes and Stamford AFC open their season at Stocksbridge Park Steels.