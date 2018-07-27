LINCOLNSHIRE SENIOR CUP: Stamford through to the final

Have your say

Stamford edged through to a cup final with a narrow victory over Lincolnshire rivals Spalding United last night (July 26).

The Daniels won 2-1 at Spalding in a Lincolnshire Senior Cup semi-final and will meet Cleethorpes Town in the final.

Stamford went ahead in the 21st through Sam Grouse, thanks to a fine cross from Reece Morris. and it wa 1-0 at half-tome.

Teenager Luke White levelled it up for the Tulips in the 66th minute and then Jordan Smith headed the winner from close range with nine minutes left.

SPALDING UNITED

4-3-3: Duggan; Floyd, Fixter, Moyses, Hugo; King (sub Zuerner 60 mins), Brooks (sub Clarke 78 mins), Lemon; Lockie, Siddons, White (sub Chipamaunga 78 mins). Subs not used: Christopher, Sanders.

STAMFORD

4-4-2: Haystead; Hare, Cook (sub Adams 56 mins), Challinor, Egginton; Morris, Duffy, Burgess, Putman (sub Peasgood 31 mins); Grouse (sub Smith 56 mins), Fortnam-Tomlinson (sub Gillard 70 mins). Sub not used: Tarris.