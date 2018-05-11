LATEST NEWS: Tasty derby matches, but there’s also a 470-mile round trip for regionalised league match!

There are some tasty local derbies ahead next season, if the Evo Stik League restructuring plans are passed at their annual meeting next month.

Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC, Spalding United, Yaxley and Wisbech Town have all provisionally been placed in Northern Premier League East Division.

But there are also some huge journeys lying in wait. The distance between Morpeth, Northumberland to Wisbech is 235 miles with a four hour travelling time, while Marske United to Wisbech is also over 200 miles.

Northern Premier League - East

Belper Town, Carlton Town, Cleethorpes Town, Frickley Athletic, Gresley, Lincoln United, Loughborough Dynamo, Marske United, Morpeth Town, Ossett United, Peterborough Sports, Pickering Town, Pontefract Collieries, Sheffield, Spalding United, Stamford, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Tadcaster Albion, Wisbech Town, Yaxley.