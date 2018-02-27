LATEST NEWS: PFA Senior Cup semi-final draw and non-league games postponed

Have your say

Giant-killers Peterborough Polinia will have to raise their game again if they are reach the final of the prestigious PFA Senior Cup.

Polonia have been drawn away to Peterborough Premier Division leaders Netherton United in their semi-final on a date to be arranged.

Division One side Polinia have already beaten top-flight teams ICA Sports and Peterborough Sports Reserves in a competition which has a final at Peterborough United’s ABAX Stadium on May 17.

Premier Division rivals Moulton Harrox and Whittlesey Athletic clash in the second semi-final.

Tonight’s (February 27) United Counties Premier Division game between Peterborough Northern Star and Holbeach United at Chestnut Avenue has been postponed.

The Hunts Senior Cup semi-final between Eynesbury Rovers and Yaxley is also off.