Late show keeps Peterborough Sports clear at the top, but Yaxley, Stamford, Spalding and Wisbech all beaten

Peterborough Sports scored twice in the final eight minutes to maintain their charge towards the Division One Central title in the Evo Stik League yesterday (January 26).

The city side were pushed all the way by mid-table Coleshill Town, who twice equalised at the Bee Arena before star strikers Dion Sembie-Ferris and Mark Jones struck late to secure a 4-2 win.

Mark Jones scores late on for Peterborough Sports against Coleshill. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports had started brightly taking the lead in the second minute when Avelino Vieira’s cross was turned into his own net by a visiting defender. Coleshill equalised within two minutes when serial offender Mitch Griffiths conceded a penalty.

Lewis Hilliard then converted a Sports spot-kick midway through the first-half, but Coleshill levelled again after home goalkeeper Lewis Moat collided with his own defenders.

“We were too complacent at times,” Sports manager Jimmy Dean stated. “You can’t be like that at this level and win, but we got there in the end.”

It’s as you were at the top as the top three all won. Sports lead Bromsgrove Sporting by four points with two games in hand. Corby are a further point behind, but have played the same number of games as Sports.

Peterborough Sports players celebrate a goal against Coleshill. Photo: James Richardson.

Yaxley are down to 16th after as 2-1 defeat at Aylesbury United, but they are nine points clear of the drop zone. Charley Sanders scored a late consolation goal for the Cuckoos.

It was a miserable day for the local teams in Division One East of the Northern League with Stamford AFC conceding four second-half goals to lose 4-1 at Frickley Athletic and Wisbech Town shipping four first-half goals in a 4-0 reverse at Pontefract Colleries.

James Hugo dragged Spalding United level early in the second-half of their game at Lincoln United, but the hosts ran out 2-1 winners.

Stamford are 10th, six points outside a play-off place, while Wisbech are 14th and Spalding 17th in a compact division.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 26

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

Division One East: Frickley Athletic 4, Stamford AFC 1 (Hill-Brown); Lincoln United 2, Spalding United 1 (Hugo); Pontefract Colleries 4, Wisbech Town 0.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Aylesbury United 2, Yaxley 1 (Sanders); Peterborough Sports 4 (Hilliard, Sembie-Ferris, M. Jones, og), Coleshill Town 2.