LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Tulips still need a point to guarantee survival

Spalding United were unable to gain the point they needed to guarantee Evo Stik League Division One South safety last night (April 10).

They went 1-0 up against visitors Frickley Athletic through Jonathan Lockie in the 28th minute but ended up losing 3-1.

They now travel to Gresley tomorrow followed by trips to Bedworth United (Saturday), Peterborough Sports (Monday) and Carlton Town (Wednesday) - before the final home match of the season against Leek Town.

In the same division, Peterborough Sports also face a hectic week with three games in six days. They make the long journey to Kidsgrove Athletic tonight before facing Sheffield FC on Saturday and Spalding on Monday.

Deeping dropped points in the UCL Premier Division title race last night (April 10) when they were held to a goalless draw at home by Eynesbury Rovers.

They did move up to fourth in the table but they are nine points behind table-topping Yaxley with two games in hand.

Fifth-placed Holbeach entertain Northampton Sileby Rangers tonight.

Both Division One games involving local sides - Bourne at home to Stewart & Lloyds and Pinchbeck away to Irchester were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Huntingdon are away to Bugbrooke St Michael tonight.

In the Peterborough League Premier Division, Moulton Harrox closed the gap on leaders Netherton to four points with a game in hand when they won 6-1 at Peterborough Sports Reserves.

Their goalscorers were Joe Townsend (2), Ashley Coddington, Danny Maddison, Marcus Parry and Declan Earth.