Knights thwarted at the death, Deeping back to winning ways, Peterborough Northern Star fail again, Blackstones buoyant, Bourne beaten, March unhappy, Wisbech St Mary concede 15!

Ollie Maltby scored for Pinchbeck at Rugby.
Pinchbeck United were denied an excellent United Counties Premier Division win by an injury-time penalty at second-placed Rugby Town.

Rugby had won their six previous top-flight matches, but they looked set to lose to the Knights after Ollie Maltby’s 29th-minute goal.

A soft-looking penalty saved the day for the hosts who remain second, but 10 points behind leaders Daventry and just a point ahead of third-placed Deeping.

Deeping had lost their two previous matches to Rugby and Daventry so Henry Dunn’s first-half goal delivered a most welcome win.

Peterborough Northern Star’s miserable run continued with a 1-0 defeat at Harborough. It’s now 11 Premier Division games without a win for the city side.

Blackstones came from behind to cement their top six place in Division One. They beat close rivals Lutterworth Athletic 3-2 with goals from Ben Cowles, Lee Clarke and Andy Boome.

Smith scored Bourne’s consolation in a 2-1 reverse at Sileby.

In Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League there was a 15-0 thumping for bottm club Wisbech St Mary, while sixth-placed March Town weren’t overly-pleased with a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Wanderers. Jack Friend had fired the Hares in front, but Max Matless was sent off in the second half.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 9

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 1 (Dunn), Newport Pagnell Town 0; Harborough Town 1, Peterborough Northern Star 0; Rugby Town 1, Pinchbeck United 1 (Maltby).

Division One: Aylestone Park 2, Huntingdon Town 1 (Kingston); Blackstones 3 (Boome, Clarke, Cowles), Lutterworth Athletic 2; Northampton Sileby Rangers 2, Bourne Town 1 (Smith).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Ipswich Wanderers 1, March Town United 1 (Friend); Wisbech St Mary 0, Lakenheath 15.