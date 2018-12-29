Jones on the mark as Peterborough Sports win again, Deeping snatch late derby win, March excellence continues

Peterborough Sports remain top of Division One Central in the Evo Stik Southern league after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over play-off chasing Berkhamsted at the Bee Arena today (December 29).

The opening goal arrived on 24 minutes through a Dion Sembie-Ferris header following one of many great runs and crosses from Josh Moreman.

Matthew Barber of Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) in action against Wellingborough Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

And 10 minutes later it was 2-0 when a long, straight kick from keeper Lewis Moat was met on the run by Mark Jones who fired home from the edge of the box

Moreman hit the bar early in the second period before the visitors were denied a penalty for what looked like a clear trip by Paul Malone in the box.

But on 63 minutes it was 3-0 when Lewis Hilliard set up Jones who drove home from the edge of the penalty area.

Sports saw out the contest with relative comfort to make it nine points from three games over Christmas with no goals conceded. They enjoyed a bumper crowd just in excess of 200 today.

Peterborough Sports players celebrate a Dion Sembie-Ferris goal against Berkhamsted. Photo: James Richardson.

Most importantly they remain two points clear of Bromsgrove Sporting, who won 4-1 today, ahead of a trip to Cambridge City on New Year’s Day. Bromsgrove travel to Coleshill on that day.

Yaxley start 2019 in an excellent 10th place in their first crack at step four football. Today they fought hard for a 0-0 draw at Barton Rovers. Yaxley have a big game on Janauary 1 when third-placed Corby Town visit In2itive Park (3pm).

Deeping Rangers also played in front of over 200 today as they pipped neighbours Holbeach United 1-0 at the Haydon Whitham Stadium. Scott Mooney claimed the only goal of the game with a deft flick in the 94th minute.

Earlier Deeping ‘keeper Lewis Elsom, a former Peterborough United youngster, saved a Josh Ford penalty. Deeping are now fourth, one place ahead of Holbeach, and one place behind Pinchbeck United who won 4-1 at Sleaford thanks to goals from Harry Limb, Lee Beeson, Fraser Bayliss and Jack Smith. Limb and Smith were making their debuts after signing from King’s Lynn (loan) and Holbeach respectively.

Sam Wilson (left) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Wellingborough Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Peterborough Northern Star battled to a 0-0 home draw with Wellingborough Town at the Branch Bros Stadium. It was a first draw of the season for Star who are 11th.

Deeping are next in action in the FA Vase on Saturday (January 5) when Eastwood are the visitors.

March Town’s excellent campaign under Brett Whaley continued with a splendid 2-0 home win over fellow high-fliers Swaffham Town. Jack Friend and Craig Gillies (penalty) scored for March who are fourth, just behind today’s victims.

Whaley said: “Solid and organised performance today against a good Swaffham side. Real team performance gave us an important win.”

In the only Peterborough Premier Division game played today third-placed Thorney crushed Langtoft United 6-2.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 29

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Barton Rovers 0 Yaxley 0; Peterborough Sports 3 (M. Jones 2, Sembie-Ferris), Berkhamsted 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 1 (Mooney), Holbeach United 0; Peterborough Northern Star 0, Wellingborough Town 0; Sleaford Town 1, Pinchbeck United 4 (Bayliss, Beeson, Limb, Smith).

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Diss Town 1, Wisbech St Mary 4; March Town United 2 (Friend, Gillies), Swaffham Town 0.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Thorney 6, Langtoft United 2.