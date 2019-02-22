It’s crunch time for Peterborough Sports and Deeping Rangers who both tackle title rivals

It’s crunch time for all-conquering Peterborough Sports as they approach a season-defining run of games in Division One Central of the Evo Stik Southern League.

First up tomorrow (February 23, 3pm) at the Bee Arena are second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting who can jump above the city side if they can repeat a victory from earlier in the season.

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode.

Sports also face other members of the top six Corby, Thame and Didcot, within their next five fixtures, but is manager Jimmy Dean concerned? Not after watching his side demolish Dunstable 7-0 away from home last weekendwith a display he described as ‘outrageous.’

Sports have now won 16 and lost just one of their last 18 league games.

“That was the best performance since I became manager,” Dean enthused. “We were on it from the first whistle to the last. It was an outrageous performance. We did to Dunstable what Posh did to us in a pre-season friendly. We were different class and it sets us up nicely for the tough games coming up.

“I can’t wait for Saturday’s game. Bromsgrove are an excellent side who play football the right way. We lost 4-3 at their place to a last-minute goal. It was a great spectacle, but we were suffering from illness and injury so we are confident of getting revenge.

“It’s the first of a crucial run of matches that could define the season for us. They are hard games, but the next five matches will decide how comfortable the rest of the season will be for us.”

Sports blitzed Dunstable with four goals in the opening 14 minutes. The win kept them a point clear of Bromsgrove who have also played three more games.

Josh Moreman is available tomorrow after completing a three-game suspension. He gained some match fitness by playing for Cogenhoe in a midweek game at Peterborough Noethern Star.

Yaxley host play-off chasing Berkhamsted tomorrow.

The big games also keep coming for United Counties Premier Division title challengers Deeping Rangers.

The Clarets, who have won their last 12 top-flight matches, are second, five points behind leaders Daventry Town, and host third-placed Rugby Town tomorrow (3pm).

Deeping still have Daventry to play twice - they clash at Daventry on March 2 - and they also meet in the semi-finals of the UCL KO Cup next month.

Peterborough Northern Star host Holbeach tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 23

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd v Stamford, Wisbech v Pontefract Collieries.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports v Bromsgrove Sporting, Yaxley v Berkhamsted.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Rugby Town, Kirby Muxloe v Pinchbeck United, Peterborough Northern Star v Holbeach United.

Division One: Aylestone Park v Bourne Town, Huntingdon Town v Thrapston Town, Lutterworth Town v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: King’s Lynn Town Res v Wisbech St Mary, March Town United v Cornard United.