It’s a washout for Peterborough Sports, Deeping Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star and Pinchbeck

The non-league football programme involving local clubs has been washed out tonight (March 12).

Evo Stik Southern League Division One central leaders Peterborough Sports should have been playing at Thame United, while Deeping Rangers’ United Counties League Cup semi-final with Premier Division leaders Daventry has been re-arranged for Tuesday, March 19.

The Premier Division fixture between Peterborough Northern Star and Pinchbeck United is also off.

Holbeach United are scheduled to host holders Leicester Nirvana in a league cup semi-final tomorrow (March 13).