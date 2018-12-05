Hunnings hits a Deeping cup winner

Have your say

Deeping Rangers progressed to the semi-finals of the United Counties League KO Cup last night (December 4)

The Lincolnshire side, who are third in the Premier Division standings, were away at Rothwell Corinthians, who are second from bottom, and they came away with a 1-0 win courtesy of a first-half strike by Luke Hunnings.

David Burton-Jones missed the chance to make it 2-0 when failing from the penalty spot.

Deeping will play Daventry Town at home in the semi-finals next year.

Holbeach United are at home to Sleaford tonight (7.45pm) in a Premier Division fixture.