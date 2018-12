Have your say

Holbeach United won through to the semi-finals of the Lincs Senior Trophy last night (December 12).

The Tigers beat Pinchbeck United 2-0 at Carters Park and will now face Deeping Rangers in the last four.

Josh Ford (30 mins) and Will Bird (65mins) were the Holbeach scorers while Pinchbeck had Andrew Tidswell sent off after juist 30 minutes.