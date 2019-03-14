Holbeach reach League Cup final

Have your say

Holbeach United won through to the United Counties League Cup final last night (March 13).

Goals by Luke Avis and Spencer Tinkler earned the Tigers a 2-0 semi-final success against cup holders Leicester Nirvana at Carter’s Park and they will now meet Deeping Rangers or Daventry Town in the final.

Holbeach should have won by a bigger margin to match the 4-0 home win over Nirvana in September.

Billy Smith missed three opportunities before the deadlock was broken by Avis as his left-wing cross floated inside the far post.

At the start of the second period, James Tricks and Jack Smith wasted golden chances to increase the lead.

The lead was finally doubled from a set-piece. Joe Braithwaite’s free-kick was nodded on by Tricks and the ball was knocked in from close range by Tinkler.

Holbeach were beaten on penalties in the 2016 final by Peterborough Sports.