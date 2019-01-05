History-makers Deeping are three wins from Wembley, managerless Holbeach win, three goals and three points for Pinchbeck, Peterborough Northern Star pipped, Fox in the box strikes late for Blackstones

History-makers Deeping Rangers marched into the last 16 of the FA Vase with an emphatic 4-0 fourth round win over Eastwood Community at the Haydon Whitham Stadium today (January 5).

Michael Goode’s men had never reached the last 32 stage before this season, but now they are just three wins from a Wembley date after a fantastic final 30 minutes in today’s tie.

It took an hour for Deeping to turn their dominance into goals, but once Cameron Johnson had opened the scoring there was no stopping the Clarets who added further goals from Dan Schiavi, Scott Money and Johnson again in front of a bumper crowd of 432.

The fifth round draw is scheduled for Monday (January 7).

Holbeach sneaked above Deeping into fourth place in the United Counties Premier Division by winning 2-0 at Harborough Town under the caretaker-management of Tim Cole and Adam Jackson. They have been placed in temporary charge following the New Year’s Day resignation of Seb Hayes.

Pinchbeck confirmed third spot in the table with a 3-2 success at lowly Rothwell Corinthians. Goals from Lee Beeson, Oliie Maltby and Jack Smith secured three hard-earned points.

Peterborough Northern Star were beaten 1-0 at struggling Boston Town who netted from a second-half corner.

In Division One Blackstones almost threw away a commanding position against St Andrews. Stones led 2-0 through goals from Josh Edmundson and Martyn Fox when St Andrews saw their goalkeeper sent off. But the plucky visitors hit back to draw level from the penalty spot three minutes from time only for Fox to pinch victory for Stones deep into injury time.

Bourne were held to a 2-2 draw at bottom club Raunds.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 5

FA VASE

Fourth Round: Deeping Rangers 4 (Johnson 2, Mooney, Schiavi), Eastwood Community 0.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston Town 1, Peterborough Northern Star 0; Harborough Town 0, Holbeach United 2; Rothwell Corinthians 2, Pinchbeck United 3 (Maltby, J. Smith. Beeson).

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Fox 2, Edmundson), St Andrews 2; Melton Town 8, Huntingdon Town 0; Raunds Town 2, Bourne Town 2.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Needham Market Res 0, March Town 5 (Friend 2, R. Conyard, Ilsley, Gillies); Wisbech St Mary 1, Ipswich Wanderers 4.