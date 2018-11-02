Glory not greed is the motivation for Peterborough Northern Star in the FA Vase

Peterborough Northern Star manager Steve Wilson is more interested in the glory of an FA Vase run than the money that comes with it.

Star are at Essex Senior League strugglers Redbridge tomorrow (November 3) in a second round tie when £900 is on offer to the winners.

But Wilson and his players’ motivation will come from a decent run in the biggest competition they enter.

And Wilson is confident even though his side have lost back-to-back games in the United Counties Premier Division to Eynesbury and Desborough.

“We lost both games 2-1, but last season we got nowhere near those teams,” Wilson said. “That shows how much we have improved and I’m confident we can get a good result on Saturday.

“Vase games are always big for clubs like us. The money of course comes in very useful and we’d love to earn the club a bit, but I’d love us to have a good run for footballing reasons.

“I have a great set of lads at the club who are working hard and playing well. They deserve a good run in the biggest competition we enter.”

Rival Premier Division clubs Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United also have second round Vase ties at Wantage Town and Wodson Park respectively.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

FA VASE

Second Round: Redbridge v Peterborough Northern Star, Wantage Town v Deeping Rangers, Wodson Park v Holbeach United.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Pinchbeck United v Eynesbury Rovers.

Division One: Bugbrooke St.Michael v Blackstones, Harrowby United v Bourne Town, Northampton Sileby Rangers v Huntingdon Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United v Diss Town, Wisbech St Mary v Leiston Res.