Former Peterborough United manager arranges prestigious friendly at Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers will play a prestigious friendly against Doncaster Rovers tomorrow (July 25, 7.30pm).

The fixture was originally to involve the League One club’s youth team, but new Doncaster manager Grant McCann now intends to bring his senior squad to Outgang Road.

Deeping manager Michael Goode.

McCann still lives locally in Baston despite losing the Posh manager’s job in February.

Deeping boss Michael Goode said: “I had arranged to play Doncaster’s youth team through our connections with their Academy manager Kieran Scarff.

“But Grant wants to get a couple more 90 minutes into his first team squad so he will now be bringing them over on Wednesday night.

“He still lives nearby and his wife works in Deeping so he’s got an attachment and connection to the community.

“We had a really good night when he brought his Peterborough team over last season and hopefully it will be the same again against Doncaster.

“It’s great for the club that we’ve got another game against a professional side and hopefully we can get a decent crowd to come down and watch.

“It’s a great way to finish our pre-season friendlies.”

Entry to the game is just £4 for adults and £2 for senior citizens and concessions.

Goode has been busy in pre-season signing Joe Briers (from Harrowby), Billy Stubbs & Luke Anderson (from Leicester Nirvana), Carlton Beardmore and Harry Allcock (from Oadby). Midfield schemer Dan Schiavi is also back after finishing last season at Bourne.

Deeping have lost top defenders Jonny Clay and Tom Smith to Holbeach United, while top striker Scott Coupland has joined Boston Town.

Deeping open their United Counties Premier Division campaign at Sleaford on Saturday evening (July 28, 7.45pm) as part of the popular ‘ground hop’ series of games. The ‘ground hop’ matches enable non-league enthusiasts to visit several new grounds over a single weekend.

Local ‘ground hop’ fixtures

Saturday, July 28

United Counties Premier Division: Sleaford v Deeping Rangers (7.45pm).

Peterborough League Premier Division: Tydd v Moulton Harrox (1.30pm), Sutton Bridge United v Polonia (4.30pm).

Peterborough League Division Two: Whaplode Drove v Rippingale & Folkingham (10.45am).

Sunday, July 29

United Counties Premier Division: Wellingborough Town v Peterborough Northern Star (10.45am).

Peterborough League Division Two: Stilton United v Cardea (5pm).