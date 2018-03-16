FEATURE: Cuckoos flying high, but can Fenman, Tigers or Clarets clip their wings?

It’s the most exciting United Counties League Premier Division title race for years with five top teams battling it for the main prize.

Four of them, current leaders Yaxley, Wisbech Town, Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United, are local with Newport Pagnell carrying the flag for the outsiders.

Action from Holbeach United's 4-0 win at Peterborough Northern Star (stripes) on Tuesday. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphototos.

Here, Peterborough Telegraph non-league football writer ALAN SWANN looks at the run-in of the main contenders and predicts who will emerge victorious.

Remarkably if ninth place Leicester Nirvana won all their remaining games they would be crowned champions. They are currently 23 points behind leaders Yaxley with nine games in hand), but their run-in is so tough, they’ve been left out of this feature.

Yaxley

Current position: 1st

Current points: 74

Games remaining: 7

v Harborough (a) D

v Rothwell Corinthians (h) W

v Kirby Muxloe (a) W

v Eynesbury (a) D

v Desborough (h) W

v St Andrews (h) W

v Leicester Nirvana (h) W

Predicted points: 91

Predicted position: 2nd

Summary: They could easily go unbeaten for the rest of the season, but they might have to win every game to finish top. And that will be tough.

Newport Pagnell

Current position: 2nd

Current points: 70

Games remaining: 9

v Oadby (a) W

v Wellingborough Whitworth (h) W

v Rothwell Corinthians (a) W

v Cogenhoe (a) D

v Boston Town (h) W

v Wisbech (a) L

v Leicester Nirvana (h) W

v Holbeach (a) D

v Peterborough Northern Star (a) W

Predicted points: 90

Predicted position: 3rd

Summary: The games at Wisbech and Holbeach will be crucial, but Pagnell lost at lowly Sleaford last Saturday and that is a concern.

Wisbech Town

Current position: 3rd

Current points: 68

Games remaining: 10

v Leicester Nirvana (h) W

v Harborough Town (h) W

v Daventry (a) W

v Holbeach (a) D

v Cogenhoe (h) W

v Newport Pagnell (h) W

v Kirby Muxloe (a) W

v Oadby (h) W

v Leicester Nirvana (a) D

v Daventry (h) W

Predicted points: 94

Predicted position: 1st

Summary: The Fenmen will have to be near faultless for the rest of the campaign, but good judges tell me they have the best squad in the division.

Holbeach United

Current position: 4th

Current points: 68

Games remaining: 10

v Sileby (h) W

v Cogenhoe (h) W

v Desborough (a) D

v St Andrews (a) W

v Wisbech (h) D

v Oadby (h) W

v Daventry (a) D

v Eynesbury (a) L

v Newport Pagnell (h) D

v Kirby Muxloe (a) W

Predicted points: 87

Predicted position: 5th

Summary: Some tough games still to come and they have an irritating habit of dropping points to weaker teams.

Deeping Rangers

Current position: 5th

Current points: 65

Games remaining: 11

v Kirby Muxloe (a) W

v Leicester Nirvana (a) D

v Oadby (h) W

v Cogenhoe (h) W

v Peterborough Northern Star (a) W

v Wellingborough Town (h) W

v Eynesbury (h) D

v Harborough (h) W

v Daventry (a) D

v Cogenhoe (a) L

v ON Chenecks (h) W

Predicted points: 89

Predicted position: 4th

Summary: Losing to Yaxley at home last Friday (March 9) was a big blow, but they have the quality to have a strong run at the title. Too many awkward games for me.