Fantastic results in front of bumper crowds for Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC and Yaxley

There were fantastic results for Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC and Yaxley today (November 10).

Sports came from behind to topple previously unbeaten Evo Stik Southern League Division One Central leaders Corby Town in front of 335 fans at the Bee Arena, while Stamford were knocking higher level Kettering Town out of the FA Trophy after a dramatic afternoon at the Zeeco Stadium.

Action in the rain as Yaxley took on Wisbech (red) in the FA Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

And Yaxley beat Wisbech 2-0 at In2itive Park in a first round replay in the Trophy.

The second half at Sports was a lively affair on a weat and wild afternoon. Corby had edged a competitive first-half which finished goalless and took the lead through Jordan Crawford on 64 minutes.

Sports responded immediately and equalised within eight minutes through in-form Avelino Vieira after a fine advantage from the match referee.

Corby’s Miles Smith was then dismissed for violent conduct before recent recruit James Stevenson grabbed a winner for Sports three minutes from time.

Action from Yaxley's 2-0 win over Wisbech in the FA Trophy. Photo: Graham Langford.

Sports stay third, but are just a point behind Corby with a game in hand. The city side have been denied the chance to go second next Wednesday (November 14) as a scheduled game at home to Bedford has been postponed due to the Eagles’ FA Trophy commitments.

A bumper crowd of 566 saw Evo Stik Northern League East side Stamford beat Premier Division leaders Kettering through a Jon Challinor goal in the 27th minute.

The Daniels defended that lead reasonably comfortably until 10 minutes from time when Dan Haystead saved a Kettering penalty. Challinor used to play for Kettering.

Dan Cotton and Joe Butterworth scored for Yaxley who eased to a second round tie at home to Ramsbottom United on Tuesday in front of 186 spectators.

Spalding were in Northern League East action and went down 3-0 to promotion chasing Lincoln United.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 10

FA TROPHY

Second qualifying round: Stamford 1 (Challinor), Kettering Town 0.

First qualifying round replay: Yaxley 2 (Cotton, Butterworth), Wisbech Town 0.

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Spalding Utd 0, Lincoln Utd 3.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Peterborough Sports 2 (Vieira, Stevenson), Corby Town 1.