Exciting times ahead for March Town, Deeping on cloud nine, Holbeach on the up, Blackstones win, Bourne held

March Town manager Brett Whaley believes exciting times are on the way for the ‘young Hares’.

March travelled to Norwich CBS for a Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One match yesterday (February 9) to face the team one place above them in fourth.

The result? A thumping 6-2 away win which was enjoyed by the manager who took to Twitter to announce: “Brilliant result, brilliant performance! For such a young squad of players to dominate an experienced side away from home, shows that exciting times are ahead!”

Former Peterborough United youth team player Jack Friend scored a hat-trick for March with Craig Gillies (penalty), Jack Rawson and Adam Rothery also on target. March are now back upto fourth.

Deeping Rangers are flying even higher in the United Counties Premier Division after recording a ninth successive top-flight win at Oadby yesterday. Deeping had to show patience before Cameron Johnson and Henry Dunn scored second-half goals to secure a 2-0 win.

Deeping remain second and are still seven points behind long-time leaders Daventry with a game in hand.

Holbeach are upto fourth after a 4-2 success at ON Chenecks as Jack Smith scored twice. The Tigers moved above Pinchbeck who were without a game as their scheduled fixture at Peterborough Northern Star was postponed because of damage caused by high winds.

Lee Clarke (penalty), Josh Edmundson and Jones De Sousa scored for Blackstones in a 3-2 Division One win over Rushden & Higham, but Bourne were held 2-2 at home by Long Buckby. Zak Munton and Dan Smith scored for Bourne who are 12th, six places behind Stones.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 9

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: ON Chenecks 2, Holbeach United 4 (Smith 2, Ford, Jackson); Oadby Town 0, Deeping Rangers 2 (Johnson, Dunn).

Postponed: Peterborough Northern Star v Pinchbeck United.

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Clarke, Edmundson, De Sousa), Rushden & Higham United 2; Bourne Town 2 (Munton, Smith), Long Buckby 2; Harrowby United 0, Huntingdon Town 3

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: Fakenham Town 2, Wisbech St Mary 0; Norwich CBS 2, March Town 6 (Friend 3, Rothery, Gillies, Rawson).