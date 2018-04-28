EVO STIK LEAGUE: Stamford survive a penalty scare to reach the play-offs, Peterborough Sports finish in style and overtake Spalding

Stamford AFC made it into the Evo Stik League Division One South play-offs today (April 28), but only after a scare in their final game of the regular season.

The Daniels needed a point from their match against Cleethorpes at the Zeeco Stadium to see off Leek Town and finish in sixth place, the final play-off position.

Avelino Vieira (centre) celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Corby. Photo: James Richardson.

But it took a penalty save from Dan Haystead 10 minutes into the second half to keep Stamford on level terms and a minute later substitute Kieran Wells claimed the only goal of the game with his first touch of the ball.

Stamford now travel to third-placed Frickley Athletic in a play-off semi-final on Tuesday (May 1). Frickley finished 11 points clear of Stamford.

A bumper crowd of 442 watched the Daniels and there was a sizeable attendance of 280 at PSL to watch Peterborough Sports complete their creditable first season at this level with a 2-0 win over Corby Town.

Josh Moreman and Avelino Vieira scored the goals in the space of five first-half minutes for the city side who have finished in 12th place, an excellent effort considering they were bottom on January 27.

A goalmouth scramble in the match between Peterborough Sports and Corby. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports overtook Spalding United in the final day after the Tulips went down 1-0 to a late goal at Lincoln United.

Bedworth United host Chasetown in the other play-off semi-final. Romulus have been relegated.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 28

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Lincoln Utd 1, Spalding Utd 0; Peterborough Sports 2 (Moreman, Vieira), Corby Town 0; Stamford 1 (K. Wells), Cleethorpes Town 0.