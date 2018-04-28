EVO STIK LEAGUE: Stamford survive a penalty scare to reach the play-offs, Peterborough Sports finish in style and overtake Spalding

Stamford AFC made it into the Evo Stik League Division One South play-offs today (April 28), but only after a scare in their final game of the regular season.
The Daniels needed a point from their match against Cleethorpes at the Zeeco Stadium to see off Leek Town and finish in sixth place, the final play-off position.
But it took a penalty save from Dan Haystead 10 minutes into the second half to keep Stamford on level terms and a minute later substitute Kieran Wells claimed the only goal of the game with his first touch of the ball.
Stamford now travel to third-placed Frickley Athletic in a play-off semi-final on Tuesday (May 1). Frickley finished 11 points clear of Stamford.
A bumper crowd of 442 watched the Daniels and there was a sizeable attendance of 280 at PSL to watch Peterborough Sports complete their creditable first season at this level with a 2-0 win over Corby Town.
Josh Moreman and Avelino Vieira scored the goals in the space of five first-half minutes for the city side who have finished in 12th place, an excellent effort considering they were bottom on January 27.
Sports overtook Spalding United in the final day after the Tulips went down 1-0 to a late goal at Lincoln United.
Bedworth United host Chasetown in the other play-off semi-final. Romulus have been relegated.
RESULTS
Saturday, April 28
EVO-STIK LEAGUE
Division One South: Lincoln Utd 1, Spalding Utd 0; Peterborough Sports 2 (Moreman, Vieira), Corby Town 0; Stamford 1 (K. Wells), Cleethorpes Town 0.