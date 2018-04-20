EVO STIK LEAGUE: Sports avenge embarrassing defeat, Stamford lose to bottom club and drop out of play-off places after Leek beat Spalding

Have your say

Peterborough Sports avenged the most embarrassing defeat in their recent history yesterday (April 21).

Back in September Stocksbridge Park Steels visited PSL for an Evo Stik League Division One South fixture and walloped Sports 9-1.

But Jimmy Dean’s men are a far more formidable outfit these days and won the return fixture 2-1 yesterday.

A Dan Lawlor penalty saw Sports hit the front on 16 minutes and although the home side equalised early in the second-half Mark Jones struck a winning goal 13 minutes from time for the city side.

Sports are 13th in the table, one place and two points behind Spalding United who went down 3-1 at home to play-off chasing Leek Town.

A busy schedule finally caught up with Spalding today. They took the lead through Ben Davison on 16 minutes, but Leek ran out comfortable winners in the end.

And that win knocked Stamford AFC out of the play-off places as the Daniels surprisingly lost 3-1 at Romulus, the team who started the day in bottom place.

Stamford were 2-0 down at the break and conceded again after Oliver Brown-Hill had pulled a goal back 10 minutes from time.

Stamford should return to the top six tomorrow (April 23) when they host lowly Gresley, who were thumped 6-1 at home by Frickley yesterday.

The Daniels are level on points with Leek with a slightly inferior goal difference. Leek have just one game left to play, Stamford have two.

RESULTS

Saturday, April 21

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Romulus 3, Stamford 1 (Brown-Hill); Spalding Utd 1 (Davison), Leek Town 3; Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Peterborough Sports 2 (Lawlor, M. Jones).