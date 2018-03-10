EVO STIK LEAGUE: Spalding win away at last, Stamford drop vital points, Peterborough Sports postponed

Spalding United eased any fears about dropping into the relegation dogfight with a hard fought 1-0 win at KIdsgrove Athletic in Division One South of the Evo Stik League today (March 10).

A goal direct from a free kick from Danny Brooks on 34 minutes was enough for the Tulips to end a run of seven straight away defeats. The win lifted them up to 13th on a day many games were postponed.

It wasn’t all good news for Spalding though as captain Gary King was sent off on his first appearance since returning from a three-game ban for a previous red card. King walked 15 from time and just before goalkeeper Michael Duggan produced a fine save to keep his side in front.

It wasn’t such a good day for Stamford AFC as they fell to a single-goal defeat at Leek Town, the winner arriving midway through the second half.

The Daniels are fifth (positions 3-6 earn a play-off spot), but Leek’s win keeps them in the hunt for post-season action.

Peterborough Sports’ scheduled fixture at Carlton was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. Sports are due back in action at home to Loughborough Dynamo on Tuesday (March 13) when Spalding host promotion-hunting Frickley. Sports are currently 16th, six places and six points clear of the one relegation slot.

RESULTS

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Kidsgrove Athletic 0, Spalding United 1 (Brooks); Leek Town 1, Stamford 0.

Postponed: Carlton Town v Peterborough Sports.