EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports slip back to the bottom, Stamford held up in Sheffield

Peterborough Sports are back on the bottom of Division One South of the Evo Stik League.

The city suffered their expected defeat at unbeaten leaders Basford United today (January 20) and received no help from mid-table Loughborough Dynamo who went down 4-0 at Romulus, the team who started the day in last place.

Sports lost 3-0 and are now a point adrift at the bottom. They are two points behind fourth-bottom Romulus with a game in hand.

Basford, who are managed by former Posh striker Martin Carruthers, opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the sixth minute and were 2-0 up by the break. They completed the scoring eight minutes from time.

Stamford AFC couldn’t help Sports as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Sheffield FC, the oldest football club in the world. The Daniels had the better of the game, but couldn’t break down a well-drilled home side. It was their 14th clean sheet of the season though which is a great effort.

Stamford stay sixth and host leaders Basford next Saturday (January 27).

Spalding’s game at Carlton was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 20

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Basford Utd 3 Peterborough Sports 0, Sheffield FC 0, Stamford 0.

Postponed: Carlton v Spalding United