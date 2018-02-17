EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports on the charge after fourth straight home win, Spalding struggle, stalemate at Stamford

Peterborough Sports charged up the Evo Stik League Division One South table with a 1-0 home win over Newcastle Town at PSL today (February 17)

Dan Banister’s sixth minute strike was enough to earn the city side a fourth straight success on their own ground of 2018, in front of another decent crowd of 161

James Macleod (blue) in action for Peterborough Sports against Newcastle Town. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports are now up to 14th, eight points clear of the one relegation spot, but they won’t be resting on their laurels just yet as they have played more games than most of the teams below them.

Spalding United are now one of those teams and their slide continued with a 2-0 defeat at play-off chasing Chasetown today.

Chasetown are sixth and will be pleased that the game between fourth-placed Stamford AFC and fifth-placed Alvechurch at the Zeeco Stadium finished goalless today.

The Daniels edged a tight contest in front of 401 fans, but Delroy Gordon struck the crossbar late on just after Rob Morgan’s superb strike was brilliantly saved by the Alvechurch goalkeeper.

Mark Jones couldn't quite convert this chance for Peterborough Sports against Newcastle Town. Photo: James Richardson.

Alvechurch will be the happier with the point as they are level on points with their hosts and have five games in hand.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 17

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Chasetown 2, Spalding United 0; Peterborough Sports 1 (Banister), Newcastle Town 0; Stamford 0, Alvechurch 0.