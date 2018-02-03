EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports lose a nine-goal thriller, but Stamford AFC are heading the right direction

Have your say

Peterborough Sports lost a quite remarkable game in Division One South of the Evo Stik League today (February 3).

The city side went down 5-4 at play-off chasing Chasetown after twice fightback from two-goal deficits.

It was a horrible start for Sports who conceded two goals in the opening six minutes, but Ollie Medwynter and Jordan Macleod struck to drag them level before the break.

Chasetown also started the second half in style and, helped by their second penalty, were 4-2 up after 50 minutes.

But back came Sports again to level though Sam Hill and Andrew Williams, the latter with a goal described as ‘one of the best’ manager Jimmy Dean had seen live!

It was 4-4 after 59 minutes, but Chasetown went back in front four minutes later and stayed there.

Sports stayed 18th as none of the four teams below them managed to win, but they are just two points clear of the one relegation place.

Bottom club Gresley saw their scheduled fixture at home to Spalding United postponed.

Stamford AFC continue to head in the right direction. They eased to a 1-0 success at Kidsgrove Athletic thanks to a 20th-minute strike from Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson.

The Daniels are up to fifth.

RESULTS:

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Chasetown 5, Peterborough Sports 4 (Medwynter, Macleod, Hill, Williams); Kidsgrove Athletic 0, Stamford 1 (Fortnam-Tomlinson).

Postponed: Gresley v Spalding Utd,