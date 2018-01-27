EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports leap up the table after emphatic success, Stamford claim unbeaten record of leaders, Spalding slide continues

There was joy at the top and the bottom of Division One South of the Evo Stik League for local teams today (January 27).

While Stamford AFC became the first team to defeat runaway leaders Basford United (in their 28th game), Peterborough Sports jumped four places off the bottom to 18th place with an impressive 4-0 win over in-form Belper at PSL.

Sports manager Jimmy Dean hammered his players for their attitude and approach towards recent matches last week and what a response he gained in front of a crowd of 164. The city side were 2-0 up inside seven minutes through Ollie Medwynter, a header from a Dan Lawlor corner, and Mark Jones, after good work from Dan Banister and Jordan Macleod. And they maintained that lead comfortably until Belper suffered a red card for violent conduct midway through the second half.

The fight appeared to go out of the visitors after that and four minutes later Lewis Hilliard converted a penalty following a foul on Macleod before Macleod wrapped the scoring up in the closing stages following a pass by Lawlor.

It’s the second four-goal margin of victory for Sports in the league this season. They also beat relegation rivals Romulus 5-1 at home in October.

Stamford were roared on by an other bumper Zeeco Stadium crowd of 280 as leaders Basford were finally toppled.

An early penalty converted by Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson and a red card for a Basford player saw the Daniels in control at the break.

Ben George made it 2-0 before Basford pulled a goal back, but substitute Liam Adams sealed victory late on. Stamford are sixth, the final play-off place.

Spalding United must be looking nervously over their shoulders. They are 13th, but just six points above the one relegation spot after a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Kidsgrove Athletic. James Tricks scored the Tulips goal in the final minute in front of a crowd of just 79.

RESULTS

Saturday, January 27

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports 4 (Medwynter, Jones, Hilliard, Macleod), Belper Town 0; Spalding Utd 1 (Tricks), Kidsgrove Athletic 3; Stamford 3 (Fortnam-Tomlinson, Adams, George), Basford Utd 1.