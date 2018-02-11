EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports claim their greatest win, Stamford AFC close in on automatic promotion, Spalding United held

This might just have been the best league win in the history of Peterborough Sports (February 10).

The city side beat high-flying Frickley Athletic 3-2 in an Evo Stik Division One South contest at PSL. Frickley arrived in the city in second place and on the back of eight straight wins, but they were second best in a nip-and-tuck contest which had goals, drama and controversy before a second win in three games for relegation candidates was confirmed.

Jordan Macleod (left) celebrates his early goal for Peterborough Sports against Frickley with skipper Mark Jones. Photo: James Richardson.

It’s now 11 goals in the last three matches for Sports who have climbed five points and five places clear of the one relegation slot, although they’ve played more than most of their rivals for the drop.

Still, a repeat of the spirit and skill Sports showed in difficult conditions here would see them to safety comfortably. Twice Jimmy Dean’s men led and were pegged back before Avelino Vieira struck the winning goal 12 minutes from time in front of 136 hardy souls.

Jordan Macleod fired Sports into a fifth minute lead and Josh Moreman struck from a poorly defended corner on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-1, just a few minutes after in-form Frickley had equalised.

Josh Sanders headed into his own net to drag Frickley level midway through the second half, but Viera won the day for Sports after a mad second-half which included some baffling refereeing decisions.

Peterborough Sports players celebrate Josh Moreman's goal against Frickley. Photo: James Richardson.

And it was also a great day for Stamford AFC who won a big battle between play-off contenders 2-1 at third-placed Bedworth United. The Daniels were very good as they established a two-goal lead through Rob Morgan and Delroy Gordon before well-travelled former Football League striker Iseyden Christie struck for the home side to make it a nervy final 10 minutes.

The Daniels are now fourth, but just four points off the second automatic promotion place.

Spalding claimed a valuable point at home to play-off chasing Stocksbridge Park Steels after the visitors sent a last-minute penalty against a post.

Defeat would have been harsh on the Tulips who led early through debutant Tom Siddons, but conceded an equaliser 10 minutes before the break.

Spalding, who are 13th, still have an eye on the relegation battle. They travel to next-to-bottom Sheffield on Tuesday (February 13), a day before Sports visit fellow strugglers Kidsgrove Athletic.

RESULTS

Saturday, February 10

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Bedworth United 1, Stamford AFC (Morgan, Gordon); Peterborough Sports 3 (Macleod, Moreman, Vieira), Frickley Athletic 2; Spalding United 1 (Siddons), Stocksbridge Park Steels 1.