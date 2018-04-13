EVO STIK LEAGUE: Party at Peterborough Sports when the world’s oldest football club visit, young Tulips blossom to deliver a huge win

There will be a party atmosphere at Peterborough Sports tomorrow (April 14) as they celebrate their survival in Division One South of the Evo Stik League.

The city side secured safety with a 5-2 win at Kidsgrove Athletic on Wednesday (April 11) which was a fourth game without defeat.

Proud Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson.

All those matches took place away from PSL, but tomorrow they return home to tackle the world’s oldest football club, Sheffield FC, on the day when the crowd will be swollen by attendees at a vice-presidents lunch.

Sports were bottom of the table on January 27 so securing a second season at step four level with five games to spare is a fine effort by Jimmy Dean’s men.

Sheffield eased their own relegation fears with victory last night (April 12) as did Spalding United who jumped up two places to 13th with a remarkable 8-1 win at Gresley. Jonathan Lockie and Daniel Brooks both scored twice with Gary King, Kern Miller, Luke White and an opposition player also on target.

“We had seven players aged 21 or under in a squad of 13,” enthused Spalding boss Chris Rawlinson. “The future is looking very bright.”

Spalding travel to Peterborough Sports for a local derby on Monday after visiting promotion-chasing Bedworth tomorrow.

Stamford AFC will expect to consolidate their play-off place with a home win over Loughborough Dynamo tomorrow.

RESULT

Thursday, April 12

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Gresley 1, Spalding Utd 8 (Brooks 2, Lockie 2, King, Miller, White, og).

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 14

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Bedworth Utd v Spalding Utd, Peterborough Sports v Sheffield FC, Stamford v Loughborough Dynamo.

Monday, April 16

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports v Spalding United.