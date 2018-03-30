EVO STIK LEAGUE: Mixed feelings for Peterborough Sports, Spalding match postponed

There were mixed feelings in the Peterborough Sports camp after their 1-1 draw at Carlton in Division One South of the Evo Stik League last night (March 30).

Spors delivered an excellent performance which should have led to three points, but the draw puts them on 36 points, just four short of what they believe will be safety with seven matches remaining.

Josh Moreman shot Sports in front early in the game at Carlton with the home side equalising from the penalty spot just before the break. Carlton’s goalkeeper made several fine saves to preserve a point for his side.

Sports are 15th, seven places and eight points clear of the one relegation spot ahead of a long trip to promotion-chasing Frickley tomorrow (March 31).

Sports then host Spalding United at PSL on Monday (April 2, 3pm). Spalding’s scheduled fixture at Gresley last night was postponed.

Spalding host mid-table Loughborough Dynamo tomorrow when play-off chasing ACF Stamford entertain rivals Chasetown in a battle between fifth and sixth.

RESULTS

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Thursday, March 29.

Carlton Town 1, Peterborough Sports 1 (Moreman).

Postponed: Gresley v Spalding Utd.

FIXTURES

Saturday, March 31

Frickley Athletic v Peterborough Sports, Spalding United v Loughborough Dynamo, Stamford v Chasetown.

Monday, April 2

Corby Town v Stamford, Peterborough Sports v Spalding Utd.