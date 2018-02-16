EVO STIK LEAGUE: Huge home games for Peterborough Sports and Stamford AFC

There are massive games in Division One South of the Evo Stik League for Peterborough Sports and Stamford AFC tomorrow (February 17).

Sports, who have won their last two home games in thrilling style, will go above Newcastle Town if they beat them at PSL (3pm).

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury.

And fourth-placed Stamford host fifth-placed Alvechurch at the Zeeco Stadium. Both teams are locked on 51 points, but Alvechurch have five games in hand!

The top two are promoted automatically with the next four contesting the play-offs.

Only one team is relegated and Sports are currently five points and five places clear of bottom spot, although they have played more games than most of their rivals.

Sports delivered one of the shocks of the season at this level last Saturday (February 10) when beating Frickley 3-2 at PSL after a thrilling duel. Frickley were second and had won their previous eight matches.

Spalding United, who are just two points ahead of Sports, travel to play-off chasing Chasetown tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 17

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Chasetown v Spalding United, Peterborough Sports v Newcastle Town, Stamford v Alvechurch.