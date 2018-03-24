EVO STIK LEAGUE: Great wins for Peterborough Sports and Spalding United, while Stamford grind out a useful point

Have your say

Peterborough Sports delivered one of their best results of the season to ease any relegation fears in Division One South of the Evo Stik League.

Jimmy Dean’s men travelled to play-off chasing Leek Town and returned with a handsome 3-0 win under their belts.

Avelino Vieira was on target for Peterborough Sports at Leek.

Jordan Macleod fired Sports in front early on before Avelino Vieira claimed the crucial second goal just before the break.

Andrew Williams added a spectacular third goal in the final stages as Sports moved seven points clear of the sole relegation place.

There was also a cracking win for Spalding United who won 2-1 at Alvechurch, the team that started the day in second place.

Ben Davison grabbed both goals for the Tulips with the winner arriving seven minutes from time and 25 minutes after Alvechurch had equalised.

Stamford AFC ground out another decent result in their quest for the play offs. They remain fifth after a goalless draw at Belper.

RESULTS

Saturday, March 24

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Alvechurch 1, Spalding United 2 (Davison 2); Belper Town 0, Stamford AFC 0; Leek Town 0, Peterborough Sports 3 (Macleod, Vieira, Williams).