EVO STIK LEAGUE: Dean demands Peterborough Sports’ finish the season in style

Safety has been achieved, but Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean is demanding standards remain high for the rest of the Evo Stik League campaign.

Sports secured a second season at Division One South level with five games to spare when winning 5-2 at Kidsgrove last week. A fine effort from a team who were bottom of the table on January 27.

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean.

That win was followed by a 3-1 home success over Sheffield last Saturday, but Dean was disappointed by a lacklustre display in a 2-0 derby defeat at the hands of Spalding at PSL on Monday (April 16).

“Don’t get me wrong we’ve done well considering where we were at the end of January,” Dean stated. “But my hands have been tied as a manager because of injuries for most of the season and that’s not the case now.

“This is our chance to show what a good side we are when everyone is available. It’s a good chance for me to impress as a manager so I was really disappointed with how we played against Spalding.

“Our pitch is not very good which did us no favours against a strong, physical Spalding side, but they deserved to beat us because they were more motivated and wanted the win more.

“Some of my lot went through the motions and I’m not having that. We have three big games left and I want us to finish strongly to get us ready for next season.”

Revenge will be on Sports’ minds tomorrow (April 21) when they travel to Stocksbridge Park Steels, the team that beat them 9-1 at PSL earlier in the season. Sports also travel to promotion-chasing Frickley on Tuesday (April 24) before finishing the season at home to Corby on April 28.

Spalding moved into the top half of the table with their win at Sports - their third win in a row. They drew at Carlton on Wednesday to emerge from a hectic run of four games in sevenn days with 10 points. They host play-off chasing Leek tomorrow.

Play-off chasing Stamford AFC are at bottom club Romulus tomorrow. The Daniels were held to a 1-1 draw by Loughborough Dynamo last weekend. Brad Wells scored.

FIXTURES

Saturday, April 21

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Romulus v Stamford, Spalding Utd v Leek Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Peterborough Sports.