Eastern Counties opposition in the FA Vase for Deeping and Holbeach, cup final date for Stamford AFC, Peterborough Sports and Peterborough Northern Star in action

It’s Eastern Counties Premier Division opposition for Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United in the third round of the FA Vase.
Deeping appear to have the easier task as they will host 14th-placed Clacton while Holbeach must travel to fourth placed Godmanchester. The ties will take place on December 1.
There’s a big local FA Trophy game tomorrow (November 6) when Wisbech Town host Yaxley in a second round tie. Wisbech were reinstated to the competition when first round conquerors Kidsgrove Athletic were proven to have fielded an ineligible player.
Stamford AFC have a cup final tomorrow when travelling to Lincoln United FC to take on Cleethorpes Town in the Lincs Senior Cup.
Peterborough Sports are at Cogenhoe in a Northants Hillier Cup quarter-final tomorrow when Deeping visit Potton in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.
Also tomorrow Peterborough Northern Star host Sleaford in a United Counties Premier Division game and in-form March Town take on Downham in an Eastern Counties Division One North Cup game at the GER.
FIXTURES
Tusday, November 6.
Lincolnshire Senior Cup Final
Cleethorpes Town v Stamford (at Lincoln United).
Northants Hillier Cup
Quarter-final
Cogenhoe United v Peterborough Sports.
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Sleaford Town.
Hinchingbrooke Cup
First Round: Potton United v Deeping Rangers.
EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE
Division One Cup: March v Downham Town.
Wednesday, November 7
UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Division One: Blackstones v Long Buckby.