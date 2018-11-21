Depleted Yaxley bow out of FA Trophy, Pinchbeck set up quarter-final with Netherton, Deeping suffer shock home defeat

Have your say

A heavily depleted Yaxley side - featuring 41 year-old manager Andy Furnell up front - did themselves proud in defeat in their FA TRophy replay at Ramsbottom United last night (November 20).

The Cuckoos made the four hour coach trip with just 11 outfield players including former Posh player Furnell and predictably suffered a 5-1 defeat against in-form opponents.

Dan Cotton did bring Yaxley level in the first-half before Ramsbottom took charge.

There was a shock United Counties Premier Division defeat for third-placed Deeping Rangers who were thumped 4-0 at home by Oadby. Former Deeping player Sam Hollis bagged a hat-trick for Oadby as third-placed Deeping lost for just the second time in the Premier Division.

Pinchbeck booked a Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final date with Netherton United after winning 3-2 at Sileby last night. Lee Beeson scored twice before Ewan Fieldhouse bagged the winning goal seven minutes from time.

Blackstones are in United Counties Division One action at Rushden & Higham United tonight (November 21).

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 20

FA TROPHY

Second qualifying replay: Ramsbottom United 5, Yaxley 1 (Cotton).

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers 0, Oadby 3

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

First round: Sileby 2, Pinchbeck United 3 (Beeson 2, Fieldhouse).

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 21

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Rushden & Higham United v Pinchbeck United.