Deeping win an eight-goal thriller at Peterborough Northern Star, stalemate between Pinchbeck and Holbeach, Bourne beat Blackstones, March enjoy a five-star show

Peterborough Northern Star and Deeping Rangers delivered an eight-goal Christmas cracker of a contest at the Branch Bros Stadium today (December 26).

Deeping eventually ran out 5-3 winners, but had to wait until the final quarter of the game to shake off their dogged hosts.

Jack Bloodworth (stripes) scored twice for Peterborough Northern Star against Deeping.

The visitors looked set for an easy win when David Burton-Jones and Henry Dunn (penalty) fired them into a 2-0 lead inside six minutes, but two goals from Jack Bloodworth either side of half-time dragged Star level. The second was a beauty from a 25-yard free kick.

Scott Mooney shot Deeping back in front three minutes later, but James Hill-Seekings equalised from a corner just past the hour mark.

But Deeping kicked on again to win the game with goals from Dunn and Dan Schiavi, with the latter smashing home from a 30 yard set piece.

Deeping have a third consecutive derby game when hosting Holbeach United on Saturday (December 29). Holbeach picked up a decent point from a 0-0 draw at Pinchbeck today, a poor game that attracted a quality attendance of 227.

Pinchbeck are third, a point ahead of both Holbeach (fourth) and Deeping (sixth).

In Division One Bourne were surprise winners of their derby at Blackstones. The hosts took the lead through Matt Simpson, but Zak Munton and John Currell forced Bourne ahead at the break. Martyn Fox equalised two minutes into the second-half, but Jake Mason found a 70th-minute winner for Bourne who are 12th, eight places behind Blackstones.

March bounced back from a first defeat in 13 Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Division One North outings by duffing local rivals Wisbech St Mary 5-1 away from home. Craig Gillies and Jack Friend - against his old club - both scored twice with Gav Cooke also on target.

March are fifth, while Wisbech St Mary are 15th in a 19-team league.

FUTURE LIONS UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star 3 (Bloodworth 2 Hill-Seekings), Deeping Rangers 5 (Dunn 2, Burton-Jones, Schiavi, Mooney), Pinchbeck United 0, Holbeach United 0.

Division One: Raunds Town 3, Huntingdon Town 2 (Douglas, Waterworth), Blackstones 2 (Simpson, Fox), Bourne Town 3 (Munton, Mason.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One North: Wisbech St Mary 1, March Town 5 (Gillies 2, Friend 2, Cooke)